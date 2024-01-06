Dakota Wealth Management Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.21 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

