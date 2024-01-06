Dakota Wealth Management Has $231,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

