Dakota Wealth Management Has $240,000 Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Envista were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envista by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after buying an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Envista by 14.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 524,622 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NVST stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

