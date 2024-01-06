Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,910,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $24,724,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP opened at $9.61 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.90%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

