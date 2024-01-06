Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $166.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

