Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 102,526 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 271,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 750,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 551,169 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.14 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

