Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

