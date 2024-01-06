Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Keen Vision Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Keen Vision Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KVAC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

