Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $382.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

