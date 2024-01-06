Dakota Wealth Management Sells 120 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $351.60 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $162.47 and a 12 month high of $382.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

