Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,798 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

