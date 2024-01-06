Dakota Wealth Management Takes $210,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 253.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BlackLine by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

