Dakota Wealth Management Takes $243,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

CW opened at $217.65 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $224.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.70. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

