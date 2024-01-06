Dakota Wealth Management Takes $288,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

