Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $245.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

