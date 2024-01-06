Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $114.01 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.