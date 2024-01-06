Dana Pizzuti Sells 14,375 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.