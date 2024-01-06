Daniel F. Weir Sells 15,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,805 shares in the company, valued at $782,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.27 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 418.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after buying an additional 482,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 425,609 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 806,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

