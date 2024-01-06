Daniel G. Wilson Sells 7,218 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.