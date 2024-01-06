Daniel G. Wilson Sells 7,218 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.