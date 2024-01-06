David A. Morken Sells 3,790 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bandwidth Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

