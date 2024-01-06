Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $652.05 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $392.21 and a 52 week high of $723.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $659.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.