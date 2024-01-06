Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $537.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

