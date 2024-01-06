Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $514,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,172 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

