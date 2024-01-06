Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
