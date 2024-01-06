DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $147.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $131.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

