Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,574,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.95 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

