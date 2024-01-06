Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,701 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.