Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.60.

Get Diodes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.