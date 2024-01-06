Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 3.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.07. 24,989,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 80,917,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $1,620,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,297 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

