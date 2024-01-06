Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,616,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 53,103,652 shares.The stock last traded at $25.35 and had previously closed at $26.25.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

