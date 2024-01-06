DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.01. DocGo shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 57,130 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

The firm has a market cap of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 219,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DocGo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 232,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocGo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

