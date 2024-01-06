DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,279 shares of company stock valued at $20,061,519. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,047,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 218.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

