Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $141,350.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 154.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Doximity from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

