Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $1,713,920.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $571,355.46.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,469 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $517,946.82.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $204.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.06 and a beta of 0.76. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

