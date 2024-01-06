Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLNG. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.