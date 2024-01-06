Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DVAX. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $45,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $26,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,755 shares of company stock worth $1,009,993. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 14.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

