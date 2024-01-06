Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

