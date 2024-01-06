Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

