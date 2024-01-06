Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Enel Chile Trading Down 1.3 %

ENIC stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enel Chile Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

