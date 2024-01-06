Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Enel Chile Trading Down 1.3 %
ENIC stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
