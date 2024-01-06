Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.