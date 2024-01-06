Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Receives Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.43.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.16. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of C$382.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.2792793 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

