Equinox Gold’s (EQX) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $284.75 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

See Also

