Equinox Gold’s (EQX) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of EQX opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.89. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.89.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$382.02 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.2792793 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

