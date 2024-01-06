Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,984,200.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Equitable Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equitable by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

