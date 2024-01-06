Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.39.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.