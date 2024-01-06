Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Erasca has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $308.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 493,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,996.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 721,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,219,926.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,899,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,799,918.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 761,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Erasca by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Erasca in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

