Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $289.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

