Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 574,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,441 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $37.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

