ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.