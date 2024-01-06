Eugenie Levin Sells 1,162 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $14,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,084 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $435,004.92.

On Friday, December 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $427,100.68.

On Monday, November 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 23,016 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $236,834.64.

On Friday, November 24th, Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $158,351.60.

On Thursday, November 16th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $367,314.40.

On Thursday, November 9th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $322,377.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

SEMR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Semrush by 30.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Semrush by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after buying an additional 61,990 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

