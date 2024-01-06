Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

EEFT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after buying an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

